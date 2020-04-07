Loras College still working on details for student refunds, budget adjustments

Many colleges and universities either have decided on issuing refunds to their students for room and board, or other fees, while they have been moved to online-only instruction, or are still formulating plans to do so.

Loras College will be issuing students refunds on room and board since they will not be on campus the rest of the semester. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Loras College, located in Dubuque, is hopeful the recently passed stimulus plan will help with the financial impact for colleges next year.

The total number of days in the semester, as well as the number of days not on campus, are being taken into consideration to refund students.

While cuts may have to be made somewhere as a result of those refunds, leaders at Loras says right now it is unclear where that may take place.

Mary Ellen Carroll, senior vice president at the school, said they are not sure, as of now, what will happen.

"The details on that are yet to be figured out," Carroll said. "So we know that what we need to do is refund the room and board for students as they are not on campus and we will worry about the details and the Care Act as that becomes more evident."

Carroll says that, since students cannot access those services, the college knows it was the right thing to refund students.