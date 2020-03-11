Colleges and universites make coronavirus plans in Dubuque

The University of Dubuque, Clarke University, and Loras College have all put plans in place should the novel coronavirus arrive on campuses.

The Loras College campus in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Loras is telling professors to be ready in case classes need to be moved to an all-online curriculum. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

All three schools are in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health and following their lead in case any COVID-19 cases are reported in Dubuque County.

Loras is offering informational sessions on campus as well as prepping professors for the chance of all online classes. Dr. Art Sunleaf, vice president of student development at Loras, said it is important to be ready for the next step.

"Our Director of Health Services is walking through what we know to date all things coronavirus," Sunleaf said. "In addition to that, on the academic side, we are looking at planning for if indeed we would need to deliver the curriculum online versus face to face, that the faculty are preparing to do that."

Both Loras and Clarke have asked students, faculty, and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days should they travel out of the country.