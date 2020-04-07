Colleges across Iowa using more online tutoring due to social distancing

With college campuses closed and many moving to online classes, some Eastern Iowa colleges are pushing online tutoring for their students.

Kirkwood Community College offers free tutoring for its students through zoom. The college has had virtual tutoring, but people haven't been using it until recently.

They tutor students through a wide range of subjects. The tutor will keep their Zoom meeting up for several hours so students can drop in and ask questions.

Normally, students would be able to go to places around the Kirkwood's campus for tutoring.

Sara Simon is getting help with her nursing homework (see video). She says video chatting is a good alternative to face to face meetings.

"I'm more of a face-to-face learner,” she said. “So being able to have a video chat like we do and have that face to face interaction even though it's virtual, it's still the closest thing we can get right now to face to face, is really helpful for a lot of students, including me."

Students fill out an Online request form for tutoring.

Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo has a 24/7 online tutoring service called Smarthinking.

