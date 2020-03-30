College kids in Marion studying at home spending spare time bringing groceries to seniors

With the spread of COVID-19 in the community, some seniors may be afraid of going to the grocery store.

Reid Snell, left, Brycen Snell, center, and Isaiah Garmen, right, complete a grocery delivery to the home of a senior-aged Marion resident on Monday, March 30, 2020 (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Fortunately, a group of college students from Marion, who are studying online at home, has gotten together to start their own food delivery service to their fellow citizens aged 65 or older.

"Our schedules right now are all online so we can make this time in our day," Reid Snell, an Iowa State student, said. "It is serving the community and doing better. I am at less risk than the elderly and that’s why we are buying groceries for them."

The students are doing this out of the goodness of their heart and are not charging a dime for their service.

"It is just the emotional response that we get is a good payment on it’s own because everyone is so grateful we are helping them out," Brycen Snell, another Iowa State student, said.

Seniors who live in the Linn-Mar district can email the students their orders. Then, they pick up the items at Fareway and deliver it to their homes.

:50 Isaiah Garmen/ Upper Iowa student from Marion

It’s really cool actually, some of the responses that we get from the elderly once we give it to them are pretty cool," Isaiah Garmen, a student at Upper Iowa University, said. "They will complement us and try to talk to us a little bit just because they’re kind of bored."

To say the recipients of this service are grateful is an understatement. This e-mail from one says it all:

"My husband had cancer in his immune system is compromised. We also moved my 96-year-old mom in with us before the virus hit. I don’t feel comfortable even going to the grocery store in case I would bring something into them. This service is a lifesaver. Here’s our list."

That’s what Iowans do to help each other in tough times.

People aged 65 or older in the area can email their order (limited to 20 items ) to StudentsServingSeniors@gmail.com. Provide your name, address, and phone number, along with the list of items you want to be delivered. Please be as specific as possible as to the quantity, brand, size, and other factors.

The students ask that same-day orders be sent by 2:00 p.m each weekday. Then, they typically shop and make deliveries between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.