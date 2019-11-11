College Community school board approves land purchse

A Cedar Rapids-area school district will be expanding, at least in terms of the space it occupies.

(Logo courtesy: College Community School District)

The College Community School District Board of Education approved the purchase of 155.28 acres of land across from Prairie High School, located on the north side of 76th Avenue SW. This would bring the district's total land area to 675 acres.

The land purchase will be funded by Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, local option sales tax.

“Since the property entered the market this summer, we have received numerous inquiries from patrons curious about our interest and supportive of this purchase,” Dr. Doug Wheeler, district superintendent, said, in a statement. “We are excited for the opportunities this land will bring our students in the future and are thankful to the Divishek family in negotiating with the District on this property.”

School officials do not have a specific use for the land in mind, but they said that their intention is to keep the district to a central campus.