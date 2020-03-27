College Community offers free meals for all children 18 and under

Regardless of a family's income level, College Community School District is offering free meals for students.

The "Grab N' Go" meals can be picked up Monday through Friday now until further notice. The meals consist of a lunch for that day, and a breakfast for the following day.

The district says each child that gets a lunch must be present in order to get the meals.

The district has nine locations at the following times and places:

10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

- 20 Miller Avenue SW (Old Casey’s and Hardees Parking Lots)

- Gateway Gardens (2981 6th Street SW)

- Prairie Hill Elementary School (College Community Campus)

- Ely City Park (1635 Hillcrest Street, near trail and pond)

- Grant Elementary School, Cedar Rapids Schools (254 Outlook Drive SW)

- Hoover Elementary School, Cedar Rapids Schools (4141 Johnson Avenue NW)

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

- Kohl’s Parking Lot (3030 Wiley Blvd. SW)

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

- Target Parking Lot (3400 Edgewood Rd. SW)

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

- Inn Circle (5560 6th Street SW)