College Community offering grief counseling after deadly weekend crash

The College Community School District is mourning the loss of three of its students in a weekend crash on Interstate 80 and is offering grief counseling at school facilities.

11-year-old Oneimus Quarterman, 12-year-old KaDaess Adams-Quarterman, and 12-year-old Braden Brown were killed in an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer after the driver of the vehicle they were in attempted to use a median crossover to turn around. They were all students in the College Community district.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss and untimely deaths of our three students," Steve Doser, Director of Community Relations for College Community schools, said, in a statement. "Today has been a very difficult day on our Prairie campus for our students, staff and families."

Trained counselors from both Grant Wood Area Education Agency and building counselors with the school district are available for students and staff.

"Grief is a highly personal process and we will have to take care of each other as we work to process this unfortunate and untimely event," Doser said.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the accident.