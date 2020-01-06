College Community bus driver accused of sexual exploitation, kidnapping

A former bus driver for a Linn County school district has been charged with multiple crimes in regard to inappropriate behavior toward a student, according to a letter sent to parents by school officials.

Thomas Alan Williams, 57, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony, and sexual exploitation by a school employee, a class D felony.

The College Community School District sent a letter to parents, dated January 6, 2020, district officials described receiving a report of alleged "inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student during the morning route" on January 2, 2020. An investigation led to Williams being relieved of duties as a bus driver.

According to the district, they notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department in order to begin a criminal investigation. This led to Williams' arrest.

Further details of the criminal allegations against Williams were not available.

"Behavior of this type by a school employee is unacceptable and is not representative of values of our District or employees," the district wrote, in a statement. "We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children."

Williams is being held at the Linn County Jail on no bail.

Read the full statement from the College Community School District below:

On the morning of January 2, College Community Schools received information regarding inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student during the morning route. After an immediate investigation by College Community district administration, allegations were founded at the District level and the employee was relieved of duties immediately pending Board action to terminate.

The District immediately notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Department of Human Services so an investigation by law enforcement could ensue. We were informed late this afternoon by CR Police that this former employee has been arrested on allegations of kidnapping in the 2nd degree and sexual exploitation by a school employee. The District will continue to fully cooperate with any investigation related to this incident.

Families of students with potential one-on-one contact with this former employee were notified in a general statement the evening of January 2. In that notification parents/guardians were asked to take a moment to speak with their student(s) and if they expressed any observed concerns about the behavior of this driver related to safety and well-being, to please contact the Director of Transportation. While we have contacted families potentially impacted, we have not identified additional incidents, but will continue to follow up on any additional information.

If you or your student has information regarding this investigation, we encourage you to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 and Kris Hartgrave, Director of Transportation at (319) 848-5233. Behavior of this type by a school employee is unacceptable and is not representative of values of our District or employees. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children.

The district would like to reassure families and staff that at all employees undergo a rigorous background check upon hire. Additional background checks are completed every 5 years throughout their employment.

The College Community School District takes any allegations of inappropriate or illegal activity and student safety very seriously. All complaints will be investigated. We would like to remind parents that sharing information related to this matter is in consideration of student privacy.