College Community School District wants bond to accommodate growth

Voters in the College Community School district head to the polls next year to decide on funding for a new building.

(Logo courtesy: College Community School District)

The district is asking them to approve $54 million to build a new fifth and sixth-grade building. The funding would also go toward fixing up an existing elementary school.

“The construction of a new 5/6 building and moving 9th grade back to the high school campus as they transition to high school is a significant element of the 10-year plan,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Wheeler. “The addition of a 5/6 building constructed for the developmental and academic needs this age group of learners will assist the district in managing growth and ensuring equitable learning spaces for years to come. Having 9th in proximity to the high school will enhance student experiences through resource sharing and expanded programming while appropriately addressing the needs of students as they transition to high school.”

The district says this will not increase taxes since the project was already part of its 10-year plan. The vote will be March 3rd.