College Community School District voters to weigh in on plans for new building

Voters in the College Community School District will decide next month on paying for a new building.

The district wants $54 million to build a new 5th- and 6th-grade building. The money would also go toward fixing up existing elementary schools.

This project is part of the district's 10-year facilities plan.

Starting today, the district will hold meetings to talk to voters on the proposed bond referendum.

The first one is Monday night at the Prairie Creek Intermediate School Library in Cedar Rapids. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

There will also be meetings in other portions of the school district including Ely, Fairfax, Shueyville, Swisher and Walford.