College Community School District voters to decide on plans for new building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in the College Community School District will decide next month on paying for a new building.
The district wants $54 million to build a new 5th- and 6th-grade building. The money would also go toward fixing up existing elementary schools.
This project is part of the district's 10-year facilities plan.
A vote will take place March 3.
If the bond is approved, the district's tax rate would stay at $16.61 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.
