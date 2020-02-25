College Community School District voters to decide on plans for new building

Voters in the College Community School District will decide next month on paying for a new building.

The district wants $54 million to build a new 5th- and 6th-grade building. The money would also go toward fixing up existing elementary schools.

This project is part of the district's 10-year facilities plan.

A vote will take place March 3.

If the bond is approved, the district's tax rate would stay at $16.61 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

Click or tap here to read more about the bond vote.