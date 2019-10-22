College Commons opens in Cedar Rapids

Some apartments and businesses will open Tuesday as part of new development in Cedar Rapids.

College Commons is located in the 1400 block of First Avenue NE, a few blocks east of Coe College.

Construction on the three-story building started about a year ago. It includes 18 apartments on the upper floors along with a handful of businesses on the ground level.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance says this is part of a trend of new construction coming closer to the College District area.