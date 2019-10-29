Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, October 26

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 380 head of sheep.

Leland / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.67 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.52 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

60-70- $1.7750

70-80- $1.76

80-90- $1.60

90-100- $1.58

100-110- $1.5250

110-120- $1.60

120-130- $1.50

130-140- $1.48

140-150- $1.50

There were 130 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $105 to $235 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $105

45-60- $152.50

60-75- $170

90-105- $170

120-140- $235

