Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, October 26

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 380 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.67 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.52 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
60-70- $1.7750
70-80- $1.76
80-90- $1.60
90-100- $1.58
100-110- $1.5250
110-120- $1.60
120-130- $1.50
130-140- $1.48
140-150- $1.50
There were 130 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $105 to $235 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $105
45-60- $152.50
60-75- $170
90-105- $170
120-140- $235