Colder, windy, showery for Mother's Day

Saturday's warmer temperatures will be a distant memory for Mother's Day, with skies remaining gray and a few showers becoming possible by this afternoon.

Strong northwesterly winds, especially early, will set the stage for temperatures to struggle into the low 50s for most.

Those winds become lighter tonight and skies clearer, which is a good recipe for the potential for a widespread frost or freeze again tonight. The best chance for temperatures to reach 32 or below will be north of Highway 20, with other areas still favored for frost if winds diminish.

Expect highs a couple of degrees warmer on Monday, and a couple more on Tuesday. Showers return by Wednesday, with showers and storms looking likely on Thursday.

Temperatures gradually continue to climb, hanging around 70 for the back end of our 9-day forecast.