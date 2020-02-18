Colder weather settles in for a couple of days

A blustery northwest wind continues to blow at 15 to 25 mph into the afternoon. That'll add an extra chill to the air, even with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will stay in the 20s where there's snow on the ground, but those with bare ground climb into the 30s again.

Wind chill forecast for Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

A few more clouds drift overhead tonight, which may squeeze out an isolated flurry or two. The bigger story will be the colder air, giving us highs in the upper teens to lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

Milder air returns soon, though. We'll make a run for 40 on Friday and climb well into the 40s this weekend. It looks like we should stay dry throughout that time, with our next precipitation chance probably not coming until Sunday night or Monday at the earliest.