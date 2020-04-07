Colder weather is on the way

Isolated evening storms move east with a northwest turn to the wind. The northwest wind will be enhanced as a second system passes through on Wednesday. Showers and isolated storms are possible during the afternoon. Behind this system, much colder air moves in from Canada. Highs fall into the 40s starting on Thursday, staying there through at least the middle of next week. Easter weekend still looking showery and cold with some snow chance by Monday. Have a good night and stay healthy!