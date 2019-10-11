Colder weather is in place, first freeze of the season comes Friday night

Colder air is in place and we're definitely feeling it. Temperatures will hardly move today, staying in the lower 40s. A brisk west wind of 15 to 25 mph will gust higher and hold wind chills in the 30s. Our sky stays mostly cloudy for much of the day, breaking up some this evening. With a clearer sky overnight along with lighter winds, lows fall to around 30. This will bring our first freeze of the season, so you'll need to cover or bring in plants if you want them to survive the night.

Strong winds kick in again Saturday, sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts topping 40 mph. Northern Iowa will have clouds spill back in and there may be a light shower in the afternoon there, while southern Iowa enjoys sunshine. Highs will range from the mid-40s north to lower 50s south. Highs stay in the 40s Sunday.

Next week looks quiet with a shower chance Monday night.