Colder air arrives

As the second front moves to the south colder air invades. Northwest winds increase heading into our Thursday. Look for the wind to blow between 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 possible. As a result, highs fall into the 40s. In fact, it looks like 40s for highs are with us for at least the next 9 days. Overnight lows drop to near and below freezing during this time period as well. Good Friday looks dry with scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday and Easter Sunday. Have a good night and stay healthy!