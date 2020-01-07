Colder 24 hours ahead

Tonight the sky clears as high pressure drifts southeast. The wind stays from the northwest dropping wind chill values to near zero to start the day. Highs remain cooler that we have seen in the mid to upper 30s. These readings, however, are exactly where we should be for this time in January. Drizzle and fog develop Thursday as a milder air mass moves north. Highs climb back into the 40s to near 50 on Thursday for afternoon highs. Rain/snow chance still remains in the forecast on Friday if the current track holds. Have a great night.