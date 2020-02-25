Windy conditions lead to slightly colder temperatures

Cooler weather no moves in and stays with us for the end of the week. Highs stay near 30 with lows dipping into the teens through Friday. With a strong wind, the wind chill drops into the single digits and teens overnight with dry conditions persisting. Improvement is not far away as the weekend is once again looking up. Expect highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Have a great night!