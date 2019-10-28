Cold weather increases demand for donations to food banks, other agencies

Local shelters and pantries say looming cold weather means high demand for their services.

Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids is looking for food and clothing donations ahead of the demanding holiday season. Photo: October 28, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Food isn’t the only thing in need, clothes to protect people from decreasing temperatures are also in demand.

“We accept just about everything,” Kim Guardado, from the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, or HACAP, said.

The program serves multiple counties in eastern Iowa in an effort to eliminate poverty. HACAP’s food reservoir provides food for over 150 other agencies, which is now in high demand.

“When it gets colder, people are always looking for more food," Guardado said. "It seems like that’s our natural tendency to eat more and so we want to be able to provide for people in need."

Guardado said some people think to donate non-perishable foods, but food that can be refrigerated or frozen is also a big help.

“As we enter the holiday season, the need always increases so we can always use additional donations, specifically related to protein foods like peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, and those kinds of things really help make a difference for those families,” Guardado said.

Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids helped over 30,000 people last year. They also provide clothing for those in need. Aside from cold-weather gear, they are in need of what goes under those clothes.

“We need, on a constant basis, men’s, women’s and children’s underwear and socks,” Deb Foster, of Mission of Hope, said.

Foster said those types of donations can go a long way. Last year a large donation lasted them all season.

“500 pairs of socks, men’s socks and that lasted most of the winter and so those are things that we truly need at this time,” Foster said.

Both organizations said donations of any kind are always appreciated, but monetary donations are especially helpful.