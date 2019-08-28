Cold weather delays start to apple picking season in eastern Iowa

Apple season is just getting started in eastern Iowa.

Some orchards say it's happening later than they hoped because they were waiting on the fruit to mature.

Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson's Orchard in Iowa City, says the fruit took a while to mature because of the cold winter and the chilly spring and summer. Some apples handled the weather fine, while some have a slightly smaller crop. He says in total, the weather cost them more than $30,000.

Rasch said the weather destroyed more than 50 apple trees. The orchard is planting trees to make up for the loss. Rasch says hot and dry temperatures from a couple of weeks ago helped save his crops and improved the taste.

"You need the heat to bring out the sugars and now it's sweet and juicy,” he said. “You get a lot of juiciness from all that rain we had, and then the sweetness from the heat"

Wilson's Orchard is a u-pick apple orchard, meaning people can go there and pick the apples they want. They have more than 120 varieties. The apple cider drinks won't be ready for another week because the apples are too tart, so the cider wouldn't have a sweet of a taste.

