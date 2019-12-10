CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A weak system slides across the state tonight bringing some light snow. Look for snowfall to develop after midnight and end during the early morning. A trace to 1” of snow is possible making the morning drive slick in spots. Clearing moves in behind the system with cold air remaining in place as highs stay in the 20s. Midler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. The warm front responsible could trigger some light snow again on Thursday. Have a great night!
Cold weather brings light snow chance
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:13 PM, Dec 10, 2019