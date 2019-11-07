Cold to end the workweek

Friday continues the chill in the air as temperatures remain well below normal in the 30s, after morning lows in the teens. Saturday is the day to get something done outside because we are ahead of the next arctic front. This allows temperatures to rise to near 50 degrees for afternoon highs. By Sunday the northerly flow is back and so is the cold and light snow. Highs by Monday and Tuesday stay in the teens and 20s. Have a great night!