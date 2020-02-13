Cold start to Valentine's Day

The cold continues tonight as lows drop, under a clear sky, well below zero. Wind chills also stay from -15 to -25. A mostly sunny sky continues through our Valentine’s Day with highs reaching the teens. The weekend certainly sees improvement as our arctic outbreak wanes. Highs on Saturday climb into the 30s with some 40s on Sunday. Flurries are possible early on Saturday, but should not amount to much. Have a super night and a happy Valentine’s Day!