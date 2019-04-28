Cold start leads to a relatively cool afternoon

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, leading to a chance for a good chance of showers, and some storms in the south, Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs today will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Unsettled conditions continue through Thursday, with occasional chances for rain and some storms. It won't be continuously wet, but we could end up with 1-2 inches of rain by the end of this week, especially in the south half of the area. Temperatures slowly climb back to the 60s by next weekend.