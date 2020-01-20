CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- High pressure continues to build south keeping the cold air in place. Lows tonight drop into the single digits both above and below zero with highs on Tuesday in the teens. A Southerly wind takes over on Tuesday as a storm starts to take shape in the Plains. The storm will be slow-moving so we are looking for a prolonged period of light snow starting on Wednesday lasting into Friday. Have a great night!
Cold night and a quiet Tuesday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:38 PM, Jan 20, 2020