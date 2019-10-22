Cold fronts tend to get stronger this time of year

October is a month of weather changes. Stronger cold fronts are a typical side effect of this time of year, especially in the second half of October.

The chance of high temperatures staying below 50 in the first week of October is low and averages around 2%. However, by the end of the month, that value surges to 30%, or roughly one-in-every-three days.

We’ve been watching the cold fronts line up to our northwest and can plan on plenty of cold to drop in. We’ll feel some of this later this week and again next week.