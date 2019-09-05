Cold front slides south tonight

A cold front slides across the state tonight bringing with it some clouds. Overnight temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s. After morning clouds break on Friday an enjoyable day is ahead. Highs in the middle 70s will be common with a breezy north wind. The weekend shapes up as a half and half weekend with Saturday being the better day. A partly cloudy sky and middle 70s make it a great day for college football. Sunday scattered shower chances are with us and stay through Monday. Have a great night.