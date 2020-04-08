Cold front hits later today with showers and wind

Today is the last milder day of this stretch. Plan on a few showers this afternoon as the cold front passes through the area along with some gusty northwest winds. We'll hit our highs around midday, then fall to around 50 by 6pm.

Tomorrow, we're still on track for a chilly one with highs only in the 40s in most spots. Wind chills will be in the 20s to start the day with 30s by the afternoon.

This weekend, several systems are still on track to move across eastern Iowa. Both of them look to produce mainly a cold rain, but could feasibly mix with snow at almost any time, especially Sunday into Monday.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.