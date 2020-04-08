Cold front brings storm chance and much cooler temperatures

A strong cold front will push through the area early in the afternoon, bringing showers and the potential for some thunderstorms, too. The highest chance of storms will be mainly south of Highway 30 and the strongest storms could produce hail and gusty winds. Even outside of the storms, a northwest wind is going to pick up and gust as high as 40 mph. Temperatures are still mild today but will begin falling behind the front, but that's the end of the spring temperatures for quite a while.

While tomorrow starts with sunshine, clouds quickly fill into the sky and may squeeze out a spotty sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon. It'll also be blustery with a stiff northwest wind gusting up to 45 mph. All this will keep many of us in the 40s for highs. Cool 40s remain likely straight into Easter weekend right through next week. We also have a chance of showers this weekend.