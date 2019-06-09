Cold front brings chance for showers, stronger winds

Today is a day of change, with a cold front poised to sweep across the area through the afternoon. It brings with it a chance of scattered showers after about 2 p.m., especially in the eastern half of the area. Winds will pick up out of the northwest behind it from 10-20 mph, bringing in cooler air. Highs today near or exceed 80 degrees. Most of the work week will be below normal for temperatures in the low to mid 70s, with a general warming trend toward next weekend. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday and next weekend.