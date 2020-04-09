Cold and windy today, scattered snow showers possible

Plan on a cold and windy one! Look for those winds to gust over 40mph at times. A Wind Advisory has been issued. Highs will range generally from the low 40s over the north half to mid-upper 40s over the south half.

In terms of precipitation, a few scattered rain or snow showers may occur this afternoon. If you get directly underneath one of these, precipitation may briefly be heavy.

Looking ahead, plan on less wind tomorrow with highs well into the 40s. This weekend, we still expect some rain to start things off on Saturday. By Easter Sunday though, some wet snow may affect portions of the area and this system will need to be watched carefully.

A bigger surge of cold will come in behind that system going into next week which may generate additional snow showers.

