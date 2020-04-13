Cold and windy, isolated snow showers may pop up late

Our weather over the next few days will be very cold by April standards. The gusty wind will continue today as well, with the strongest gusts occurring early this morning. Plan on plenty of sunshine much of the day, though by late afternoon, a weak system may be able to generate an isolated snow shower.

This weak system will be followed by another one tomorrow and we'll carry the low potential for a few snow showers then, too.

As for temperatures, they'll be about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s through Wednesday.

We are hopeful for some moderation to potentially 50 degrees by Friday and a push to around 60 for Saturday. There are no notable systems to go along with that warmup at this point as they all look to either go north or south of our area.

