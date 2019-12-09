Cold and windy

Colder weather has moved in as we welcome the return of some wintry days. Behind the front tonight, the wind remains strong from the northwest with gusts to 30. Wind Chills, as a result, will drop below zero and remain cold through the middle of the week. Flurries are possible from time to time with the cold air in place. Recovery does occur by the end of the week with highs back in the middle to upper 30s. Have a great night!