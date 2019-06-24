Cold and wet spring delays pumpkin growing season

We're just a few days into summer, but pumpkin growers are already thinking about fall.

Wet and cold conditions the eastern Iowa area had this spring pushed back their growing season.

Dean Colony owns Colony Farms Pumpkin Patch in North Liberty.

He said his family was just barely able to get their pumpkin seeds into the ground at the right time.

Now they're just waiting to see how they grow.

Colony says they're anticipating a good outlook for the fall, but it's possible it will take a little longer for the pumpkins to be ready without as many dry sunny days.

“They're progressing, it’s just a little bit slower, so hopefully later this week it will warm up and we'll get some sunshine,” Colony said.

Colony told TV-9 that his friends on the east coast are having a harder time getting their pumpkin crops in, and are much farther behind than producers in the Midwest.