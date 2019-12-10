Cold and dry today, another snow chance for some tonight

Plan on a chilly day across eastern Iowa with highs only around 20. The wind will make it feel colder than that with wind chills of 0 to -10 in the early morning. We'll see wind chills in the teens this afternoon most likely.

Tonight, a weak area of low pressure will ride the edge of this Arctic air and probably produce a little snow in the area, especially in our central and south zones. At this time, accumulation looks minor with less than one inch anticipated. However, as it falls on cold roads, this may impact Wednesday morning's drive.

Warmer temperatures are not far off with highs well into the 30s by the end of this week.