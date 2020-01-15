Cold and dry ahead of snow

Strong northwest wind ushers in colder weather. Overnight as the cloud continues to decrease lows dip into the single digits, both above and below zero. Thursday high temperatures stay in the teens despite a mostly sunny sky. Friday brings the third wintry storm of the week to eastern Iowa. At this time it looks like snow becomes likely during the afternoon and evening, continuing into Saturday morning. Snowfall amount at this time appears to range from 2” in the south to 4-7” across the north. These snowfall amounts depend on how much of a wintry mix works its way across the state. Stay up to date on the latest forecast.