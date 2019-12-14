Cold air moving into eastern Iowa on breezy northwest winds

Colder air is settling into eastern Iowa for the weekend. Highs for Saturday have already been reached in most locations, with temperatures remaining steady or slowly falling through the day. Winds from the northwest between 10-20 mph and gusty add an extra chill to the air. Similar conditions can be expected tomorrow, after a very chilly start in the single digits, though winds will be lighter. Some light snow develops in the south late on Sunday, continuing into Monday. Some minor accumulation is possible south of Highway 30. After that system exits, temperatures rebound through the week to above normal ranges in the mid to upper 30s, generally. No more precipitation chances in our 9-day forecast at this time.