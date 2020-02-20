Cold Thursday, but a big jump in temperature comes soon

We have tons of sunshine ahead of us this afternoon, although temperatures stay cold in the upper teens to around 20. At least the wind will be light, mostly staying under 10 mph.

Friday morning starts in the single digits, but an increasing southwest breeze and full sun will shoot our highs well into the 30s to around 40. That milder air remains in place this weekend. Saturday looks to be the pick day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase from the south on Sunday, but we should still make it into the 40s.

There's a chance of a rain/snow mix on Monday, probably focused on southern Iowa. A snow chance lingers into Tuesday and Wednesday as colder air returns for a few days.