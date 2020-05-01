Coggon woman injured in crash on Highway 13 in Delaware County

A Coggon woman has been injured after a crash on Highway 13 near 310th Street, north of Coggon, at around 9:26 p.m. on April 30.

Diana Sills, 69, of Coggon, was driving her Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 13 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi driven by Dwayne Krumviede, 53, of Hopkinton.

Officials said Sills was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for her injuries. The extent of her injuries was not released.

