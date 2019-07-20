Coggon gas leak temporary displaces around 25 residents on Friday

A gas leak in Coggon caused a temporary evacuation in a neighborhood while crews repaired it, authorities said on Saturday.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 19, various emergency responders received a call about a natural gas leak. They found that a gas line leading to an apartment building on Main Street had been damaged.

Around 25 people were evacuated while Alliant Energy crews repaired the line. The evacuation lasted about 90 minutes.

One resident was taken to a hospital by ambulance after complaining of chest pain.