Coe College partners with UnityPoint-St. Luke's to offer housing to healthcare workeres

A local college is partnering with a nearby hospital to offer its healthcare workers temporary housing, if needed, while fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Coe College and UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital announced the partnership on Tuesday, April 28. University officials said that it builds on the existing relationship between Coe and St. Luke's which are located adjacent to one another in Cedar Rapids.

“We highly value our long-standing partnership with St. Luke’s. During this difficult time, we’re honored to provide housing for health care workers in need,” David McInally, president of the college, said, in a statement. “We greatly appreciate everything St. Luke’s and our health care workers are doing to keep our community safe.”

Healthcare workers at St. Luke's will be eligible to use college-owned housing if they are looking for a way to protect their families from accidental spread of COVID-19.