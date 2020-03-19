Coe College moving to online classes; graduation canceled

Coe College in Cedar Rapids said it will shift its classes to online instruction starting March 30.

The college said it has also canceled this year's graduation events.

"The college is in the process of making alternative arrangements to celebrate the accomplishments of the Coe College Class of 2020," the college said in a statement.

Coe students are currently on Spring Break which ends March 29. Students are encouraged to return home by April 5.

Nonessential faculty and staff are scheduled to work from home until at least April 10.