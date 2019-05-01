Coe College football players help Boys and Girls Club

Some members of the Coe college football team spent Wednesday morning putting their strength to work for a good cause.

They helped move a pool table from the former H.D. Youth Center in Cedar Rapids to the future site of the Boys and Girls Club in Marion.

Steve Springer, who used to be the chairman of board for the Youth Center, said they would not have been able to move the heavy table without their help.

"The slate comes in three pieces and each of those pieces weighs 375 pounds," said Springer. "Without them it never would have happened."

Cedar Rapids Billiards also helped out in the effort by taking the table apart and then putting it back together.

