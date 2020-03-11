Coe College extends spring break by one week in response to COVID-19 concerns

A local liberal arts college will be keeping its students off-campus for an additional week, according to a statement from school officials.

Coe College entrance on August 19, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Coe College students will have an extra week of spring break, which was scheduled to begin after classes ended on Friday, March 13, 2020. It will now last until March 29, with classes scheduled to resume on March 30.

No classes will be held during the extended break, officials said.

"The purpose of this extension is to provide the college time to plan, to monitor the progress of the virus and the evolving guidelines from public health agencies and to adapt courses to online modalities in the event that becomes necessary," the school said, in a statement.

The school's offices will remain open during the extended break. Students who need housing will also be able to return to campus on March 23.