Cody Brown trial underway

Jurors have started hearing the case of Cody Brown, a Marion man who's on trial for the death of his girlfriend in June 2018.

Cody Lee Brown, 28, of Marion (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Cody Brown is accused of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say Brown admitted to police that he threw Stephanie Bowling to the ground during a fight outside her Marion apartment.

Bowling died two days after the incident.

Prosecutors told jurors the reason Bowling is dead is that when she ended her relationship with Brown, it made him angry and he could not accept what happened.

Prosecutors did acknowledge in their opening remarks that it was not Brown's intention to kill Bowling but added they think his violence was not self-defense.

"He wanted to continue that relationship with her, but the evidence will show there was a problem, the problem was, Stephanie did not want to continue that relationship," said the prosecutor, Jennifer Erger.

The Defense in their opening statement explained Brown had injuries of his own and said it was not physically obvious Bowling had injuries so severe she would end up dying.

"There's no visible injuries, no blood, no cracked skull there's no bruises visible to them, to an extent the doctors will testify they didn't know what was going on," said defense attorney, Thomas Viner.

Two witnesses for the prosecution also took the stand, acquaintances of Bowling's, who said they noticed a changed in Bowling's demeanor when she began dating Brown.