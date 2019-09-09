Coast Guard contacts 4 crew trapped inside ship

The U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers have drilled through the hull of an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia and made contact with four missing crew members stuck inside.

(CNN)

Lt. Lloyd Heflin tells The Associated Press that the contact came Monday morning after rescuers rappelled down the side of the ship.

Heflin says "the early indication is they are on board and OK."

He says the initial rescue team has faced a language barrier in communicating with the South Korean crew members. Heflin says rescuers are trying to figure out the safest way of getting them out.

The Golden Ray flipped onto its side and caught fire Sunday as it left the Port of Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.

The statement says 10 South Koreans, 13 Filipinos were on board, along with a U.S. harbor pilot, when the Golden Ray began tilting over in the shipping channel. The Hyundai Glovis company uses Georgia's Port of Brunswick to ship Kia and Hyundai vehicles along with other cars.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 20 people but the fire and the instability of the overturned vessel kept them from venturing deep inside.

The ministry statement said some of the missing South Koreans "apparently tapped back three times" after Coast Guard staff tapped on the hull. A Coast Guard spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday that rescuers heard noises but can't confirm they were signs of life without getting inside the overturned ship.