Coalition looks to streamline healthcare, social services in Linn County

For a lot of people, including in eastern Iowa, sorting through the healthcare industry can be confusing.

But now, Linn County believes it has a new answer to make it easier for its residents.

Linn County Public Health and 19 area agencies, including healthcare and social service organization, are teaming up to launch My Care Community.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker says some people can face a lot of barriers to receive services, or they just don't know where to go for them.

"When they find one service provider, oftentimes, they don't know how to meaningfully engage with them, or what other services might be available,” he said.

My Care Community aims to answer that question.

When someone visits one of the partner agencies, they can join the community for free. Then they'll be able to find out if they're eligible for other programs and services within the community, without having to fill out extra paperwork or make more phone calls.

"If you have any kind of chronic, mental, social or medical needs, this program can fulfill that need,” said Pramod Dwivedi, health director of Linn County Public Health.

Walker said this will be a one-stop shop for streamlined and confidential care.

"There's no longer a wrong door for service,” he said. “A client can go to any door or any partner organization and receive care and referrals to other organizations that will provide for all of their needs."

Members of My Care Community include: Abbe Center for Community Mental Health; Area Ambulance Service; Area Substances Abuse Council; CarePro Health Services; Community Health Free Clinic; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region; Eastern Iowa Health Center; Foundation 2; Hawkeye Area Community Action Program; Heritage Area Agency on Aging; His Hands Free Medical Clinic; Horizons; Linn County Public Health; Mercy Medical Center; Metro Care Connection — Cedar Rapids Community School District; Tanager Place; UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s; United Way of East Central Iowa; Waypoint Services; and YMCA.