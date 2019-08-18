Coach working to inspire confidence in students

One coach is challenging his players to accomplish their dreams.

A baseball coach talked at Velocity Farm in North Liberty about inspiring confidence in players.

Kaleb Heffner came up with an idea of a confidence box.

Each time a player makes an accomplishment towards their goal, they write what they did and put it in a box.

If a player ever doubts themselves, they can get those notes out of the box to read.

Coach Heffner talked about how failures may happen, but to keep striving.

“A lot of times, we don't meet our goal, cause we're like, ‘Man I screwed up today, there's no way I can meet that goal.’ When you actually look at it, you know what, maybe I just need to do more to catch back up,” Heffner said.

The players also wrote out goals and created an action plan on how to achieve them.

